STLMoms: National Volunteer Week with United Way

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-Next week kicks off National Volunteer Week, a great time to thank and celebrate those who give of their time in St. Louis and across the nation.

Rick Skinner, Vice President of the United Way Volunteer Center, shares some ways your kids can get involved.

What are some lessons our kids can learn:

- Self-worth

- Empathy

- Gratitude

Volunteering is an opportunity to show our children the real needs in our area and the positive impact they can make with just a few hours of time.

To learn more visit: helpingpeople.org

stlvolunteer.org