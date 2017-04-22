Find great gifts, grow scholarship funds at IWA’s Spring Boutique

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMANDY, MO (KTVI)- Spring is full of weddings, baptisms, showers, and, ahem, Mother's Day. You can find unique gifts for others (and maybe yourself) at Incarnate Word Academy's Spring Boutique. The unique shopping event will be held at the north St. Louis County high school on Thursday, April 27, 2017. As always, proceeds will benefit two scholarships, the Alumnae Legacy Scholarship & the Katie Campanella Visual Arts Scholarship Fund. There will be over 50 vendors and food stations provided by local restaurants.

On October 8, 2011, Katie Campanella and her sister, Beth, an Incarnate student, were involved in a tragic car accident in which Katie lost her life and Beth was seriously injured. Katie had hoped to follow in her sister and aunts’ footsteps by attending IWA, so her family started a scholarship in her memory.

Sip, shop, and catch up with friends all for a great cause from 5:00-8:00pm. Adult tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. IWA students get in for $5. Shoppers can register for the event by clicking here.

More information: IWA Spring Boutique

38.699450 -90.313054