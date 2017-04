Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Looking for something special and different for your next party? Why not learn to be a master of the “sugar arts?” Sugar Doodles offers cake decorating parties where an instructor comes to show you how to decorate unique cakes or create extra-special cake toppers.

Sugar Doodles provides all the tools and materials needed for you and your guests.

To book your next party, contact Sugar Doodles at (618) 476-1921 or visit www.sugardoodles.org.