ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Chef Georgios with Moore Food Distributors says don't worry when it rains on your grilling fun. Just bring the cooking inside. Chef made us a delicious filet mignon with asparagus and potatoes, all in one pan on the stove. The secret? Butter!

For more information, visit www.moorefooddist.com or call 314-426-1300.

Moore Food Distributors

9910 Page Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63132