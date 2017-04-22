× One dead, one injured in Macoupin County crossover crash

MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL (KTVI)- One person is dead and another seriously injured after a crossover crash in northern Macoupin County, Illinois Friday. According to the Illinois State Police, the crash happened on Farmersville Road just east of Kimes Road around 2:40pm.

A 19-yearol driver was heading eastbound in a van on Farmersville Road when she unexpectedly went off the roadway then overcorrected. In doing so, she crossed over into the on-coming lane and struck another vehicle, a Chevy Impala, head on. The van turned over on its side. The Impala left the roadway to the right and came to rest in the ditch on the north side of the road.

The driver of the Impala, 68-year old Randy Upp, of Girard, IL, was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the van was also rushed to the hospital. She is listed in critical condition.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.