× Wainwright Pitches and Hits Cardinals past the Brewers, 6-3

Adam Wainwright came in to Friday night’s Cardinals game with an 0-3 record. He did an about face pitching five innings and driving in four runs in the Cardinals 6-3 over the Brewers in Milwaukee. Wainwright threw 100 pitches in his five innings of work. He allowed two runs while striking out nine Milwaukee batters. He got his first win of the season (1-3). But more impressive was Waino’s hitting! Two hits and four runs batted in for the veteran pitcher. Among the hits, a two run homer in the third inning and a two run single in the fourth inning. The home run was Wainwright’s ninth of his career.

Seung Hwan Oh pitched a scoreless ninth inning to get the save, his third on the early season. The win improves the Redbirds season mark to 7-10.