Arts Pop: Variety of jazz music coming to St. Louis this week

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-St. Louis Post-Dispatch arts writer Calvin Wilson calls Jazz, the “fine dining” of the music world. It’s rich, complex, diverse, and a listening experience that is always changing. There are multiple chances to hear some diverse jazz music in St. Louis this week.

The SFJAZZ Collective is an all-star, award-winning jazz ensemble comprising eight of the finest performers/composers at work in jazz today. They’ll be performing Wednesday through Saturday, April 26-29, 2017, at Jazz at the Bistro.

The New Music Circle, which is dedicated to promoting contemporary music, welcomes the avant-garde Tomas Fujiwara & the Hook Up to the Stage at KDHX on Saturday, April 29th.

Crossover artist and guitarist Bill Frisell is known for being an improviser and musical re-interpreter. He is coming to the Ready Room on Friday, April 28, bringing original compositions and his take on American vernacular music. Doors open at 7:00pm.