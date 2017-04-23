Blues vs Predators Playoff Series Dates & Times Announced

Posted 11:24 pm, April 23, 2017, by , Updated at 11:25PM, April 23, 2017

The NHL announced the dates and times for the Blues vs Nashville Predators second round playoff series late Sunday night.

The series is best of seven games.

Game 1 – Wednesday, April 26 – 7:00 PM – Predators at Blues

Game 2 – Friday, April 28 – 7:00 PM – Predators at Blues

Game 3 – Sunday, April 30 – 2:00 PM – Blues at Predators

Game 4 – Tuesday, May 2 – 8:30 PM – Blues at Predators

Game 5 – Friday, May 5 – Time/TBA – Predators at Blues (if needed)

Game 6 – Sunday, May 7 – Time/TBA – Blues at Predators (if needed)

Game 7 – Tuesday, May 9 – Time/TBA – Predators at Blues (if needed)

 