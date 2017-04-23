× Blues vs Predators Playoff Series Dates & Times Announced

The NHL announced the dates and times for the Blues vs Nashville Predators second round playoff series late Sunday night.

The series is best of seven games.

Game 1 – Wednesday, April 26 – 7:00 PM – Predators at Blues

Game 2 – Friday, April 28 – 7:00 PM – Predators at Blues

Game 3 – Sunday, April 30 – 2:00 PM – Blues at Predators

Game 4 – Tuesday, May 2 – 8:30 PM – Blues at Predators

Game 5 – Friday, May 5 – Time/TBA – Predators at Blues (if needed)

Game 6 – Sunday, May 7 – Time/TBA – Blues at Predators (if needed)

Game 7 – Tuesday, May 9 – Time/TBA – Predators at Blues (if needed)