Blues vs Predators Playoff Series Dates & Times Announced
The NHL announced the dates and times for the Blues vs Nashville Predators second round playoff series late Sunday night.
The series is best of seven games.
Game 1 – Wednesday, April 26 – 7:00 PM – Predators at Blues
Game 2 – Friday, April 28 – 7:00 PM – Predators at Blues
Game 3 – Sunday, April 30 – 2:00 PM – Blues at Predators
Game 4 – Tuesday, May 2 – 8:30 PM – Blues at Predators
Game 5 – Friday, May 5 – Time/TBA – Predators at Blues (if needed)
Game 6 – Sunday, May 7 – Time/TBA – Blues at Predators (if needed)
Game 7 – Tuesday, May 9 – Time/TBA – Predators at Blues (if needed)