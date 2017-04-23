Cam Janssen Talks Blues Playoffs on Sports Final

Former Blues tough guy Cam Janssen visited the Sports Final set on Sunday, April 23rd. Cam and Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne recap the Blues playoff series win over the Minnesota Wild in five games. The two also preview the Blues next upcoming playoff opponent, the Nashville Predators.

 