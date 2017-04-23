First responders get $2.5 million ‘thank you’ from St. Louis group

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A local group is helping the people that help us during emergencies by distributing care packages to first responders.

2,500 care packages were handed out to police, firefighters and EMTs filled with voucher tickets for a Cardinals game, coupons for $1,000 off mortgage fees, free pet food, and thank you notes. A group called The Veiled Prophets Foundation organized the effort.

"Our families and the community does not take time to get together and give a simple modest thank you gift to those in service every day. We can show our kids, our families, and everyone that we can get together and give back to the people that do things for us all the time," said Jim Vonderheydt of The Veiled Prophet Foundation.

The value of those donations added up to more than $2.5 million.