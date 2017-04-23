Hancock & Kelley: Lyda Krewson, Sam Dotson, and 100 days of President Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Political consultants John Hancock, a Republican, and Michael Kelley, a Democrat, present opposing viewpoints on current issues every Sunday morning on FOX 2 at 8:30 a.m. This week’s local topics include new St. Louis mayor, Lyda Krewson, the possibility of St. Louis, Kansas City, and even Springfield working together more often, and the sudden retirement of St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson.

Hancock and Kelley also delve into the first 100 days of Donald Trump’s presidency, including the situation in North Korea and the latest Republican Health Care Plan.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video