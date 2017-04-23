Kenny Wallace Talks Nascar, Cardinals & Blues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talks it over with former Nascar driver and Arnold, MO native Kenny Wallace. They talk Nascar, where Kenny is a race commentator for Fox. They also talk about the Wallace family racing tree, where his father, Russ and brothers Rusty and Mike all were race car drivers. Kenny also talked about his passion for the St. Louis professional sports teams, the Cardinals and the Blues.