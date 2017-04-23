Loss of a son spurs family to create memories for families with newborns in intensive care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Seamus Johnston was born 3 months premature. He lived long enough for a group of volunteer photographers to take professional photos of Seamus and his parents at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The Johnston’s consider those photographs priceless.

“They’re all over our home,” said Sharon Johnston, Seamus’ mother. “I have 2 sons and we talk about Seamus on a regular basis. They see pictures of Seamus. They ask questions about Seamus so it’s just kind of part of our life. He’s a part of our life even though he’s been in heaven for eight years.”

Sunday marked the 8 year anniversary of Seamus’s death. His parents marked that anniversary by continuing a tradition started 7 years ago. They arrived at St. Louis Children’s Hospital with a team of volunteer photographers. The photographers offer to take professional pictures for families in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

“We’re coming back and we’re honoring Seamus but we’re giving them professional pictures so it makes them feel like they’re not in a hospital for a few minutes,” said Johnston.

Those photos are then permanent memories for families who might not otherwise be able to have professional photographs.

“They’re amazing people,” said Angie Levy, St. Louis Children’s R.N. She praised the Johnston’s for turning a painful experience into something that helps others.

The parents of Barrett Bossi were among the families participating in Sunday’s photo shoots. Barrett is 8 months old. He was born with some of his organs outside his body and is battling heart and lung complications. His mother called the gift of professional photographs, “inspiring”.

“It’s just really comforting to know that they’ve been through something very similar and come back here and offer us support and pictures,” said Kelly Bossi. “I think it’s just great what they do.”

Heidi Drexler is one of the professional photographers volunteering her time. She described the photo shoots as a labor of love.

“I’m a mother myself and it is a blessing to be able to come here and share my talent with families to give them a memory of their children,” said Drexler.

She said she gets goose bumps knowing what her photos will mean to a family.