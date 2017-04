× Man charged in MetroLink robbery

BELLEVILLE, IL (KTVI) – A suspect has been charged in an attempted robbery on a MetroLink platform. Authorities say Deavonie Reynolds tried to take a phone and wallet from a victim at the Memorial Hospital Metro station in Belleville Thursday night.

Metro deputies saw Reynolds on the train in East St. Louis Friday night and took him into custody. He’s charged with two class four felonies of attempted theft from a person.