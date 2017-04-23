Man dies after neighbor shoots through wall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A St. Louis man is jailed on $150,000 cash-only bond after being accused of firing a bullet through a wall, killing a man in a neighboring apartment. Prosecutors have charged Kevin Thomas, 43, with involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Authorities allege that Thomas discharged a firearm about 8:30am Thursday. The bullet traveled through the wall and struck Charles Petty, 34, in the head. Police say Petty was sitting on a bed in a basement apartment when the bullet came through the wall. He died early Friday morning.