Authorities allege that Thomas discharged a firearm about 8:30am Thursday. The bullet traveled through the wall and struck Charles Petty, 34, in the head. Police say Petty was sitting on a bed in a basement apartment when the bullet came through the wall. He died early Friday morning.
Man dies after neighbor shoots through wall
