Missouri: Improvement in efforts to eradicate feral hogs

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ The Missouri Department of Conservation is using new technology and smarter traps to improve its efforts to remove feral hogs in the state.

It appears to be working. The department says wildlife biologists, along with other agencies and landowners, trapped and killed 2,332 feral hogs in the first three months of this year. That’s almost half the total of 5,358 feral hogs removed last year.

The Columbia Missourian reports (http://bit.ly/2oTVKEo ) the agency is now using suspended corral traps rather than placing an enclosure on the ground. Wildlife Management Coordinator Alan Leary says the suspended traps catch more hogs, which often avoided the ground enclosures.

Agencies also are using helicopters to kill feral hogs and using more people on the project.

The hogs are targeted because they damage property, rivers and other species.