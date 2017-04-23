Police looking for man who stole car, used counterfeit money and led police on chase through Lincoln County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINFIELD, MO (KTVI) – Winfield Police are looking for a man they say stole a car, used counterfeit money and led police on a high speed chase through two counties Sunday afternoon.

Officer Dan O'Connor with the Winfield Police Department says the man tried to use counterfeit money at a convenience store on Main Street Sunday afternoon. According to police, when the clerk suspected the money was fake, the suspect left the store and sped away in a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Officer O'Connor says the suspect led police on a high speed chase for approximately 11 miles through Lincoln County and St. Charles County before wrecking near the intersection of T.R Hughes and Highway 97 in O'Fallon. The suspect was able to get away from police.

According to O'Connor, police found thousands of dollars in counterfeit money in the suspect's vehicle which leads officials to believe this is not the man's first time trying to use the money. Federal officials will now handle that investigation.

Police aren't releasing the man's name but say they know who he is and hope to have him in custody soon.