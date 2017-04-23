ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Post Dispatch newspaper reporters Kevin McDermott , and Christine Byers wrap-up the week’s biggest stories with FOX 2’s Rafer Weigel.
Post Scripts: St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson retires
-
Post Scripts: Soccer Stadium Bill pass St. Louis Board of Alderman
-
Post Scripts: St. Louis Mayoral Race
-
Post Scripts: No MLS Stadium
-
Post Scripts: Russia, Passenger Bill of Rights, and Mo Senate Race
-
Post Scripts: Health Care, Russia probe and Supreme Court nominee
-
-
Post Scripts: Donald Trump becomes America’s 45th president
-
Post Scripts: Trump press conference, tweets and governing
-
Post Scripts: Lyda Krewson winner of the democratic mayor primary
-
Post Scripts: President Trump’s speech to congress
-
Post Scripts: Pam Hupp
-
-
Post Scripts: Trump’s cabinet nominees
-
St. Charles County man believes he was being targeted by Pam Hupp
-
Feds say drug debt motive in Missouri kidnapping