× Push to name new Missouri dorm for Bluford stalls

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ A dormitory association at the University of Missouri is pushing that a new residence hall on campus be named after a prominent late black journalist once denied admission there.

The Columbia Daily Tribune (http://bit.ly/2pQRQza ) reports the campus Residence Halls Association has included Lucile Bluford’s name among a list of potential ones for the 279-student dorm. But the university’s governing board hasn’t decided the matter and doesn’t need to if it feels it’s unnecessary.

Bluford was denied admission to the university’s journalism school 11 times because of her race. In 1989, five decades after Bluford’s first application, the university granted her an honorary doctorate degree in humanities.

She spent decades as a reporter, editor and publisher at the Kansas City Call newspaper before her death in 2003.