St. Charles County Excutive see’s statewide ride sharing as a boost for the local economy

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KTVI) - St. Charles County Executive Steve Elhmann says he's excited that ride sharing businesses, such as Uber and Lyft are about to become legal throughout the state of Missouri and can now operate in St. Charles.

The governor is set to sign the bill into law Monday morning. The Missouri wide regulations for Uber and Lyft will cross Governor Greitens’ desk on Monday after a long battle. Recent attempts failed in large part to opposition from the St. Louis Metropolitan Taxicab Commission,” It’s time for Missouri to join the rest of the country by rolling back these regulations, taking on special interests and allowing companies like Uber and Lyft to grow here and also so those drivers who want to participate in this can earn some additional income," said Governor Greitens.

Currently St. Charles County does not receive service from the app- based transportation companies and was ready to put the measures before the voters to decide, however, now it’s finally over and the companies can operate anywhere in the Missouri. “In a larger sense we try to recruit business to move here to St. Charles County it's been frustrating to speak with people on the phone and tell them about great schools and our transportation system and we have a low crime rate but at the end we say by the way we don’t have Uber or Lyft and they hang up. “said Elhmann.

The St. Charles County Executive says without the new legislation it caused problems in jurisdictions throughout the state that had different rules. "People would fly in for meetings from New York and take Uber from the airport to St. Charles County but they could not get back.

Statement from Uber:

“We have heard from Missourians all across the state that they are eager for Uber to begin operating in their hometowns,” said Uber General Manager for Missouri and Kansas Andy Hung. “Thanks to the hard work and support of local elected officials, Missouri now has a statewide ridesharing regulation that will enable us to begin operating across the entire state and create earning opportunities for driver-partners in local communities that need them most.”