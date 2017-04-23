Total Access Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week – Pattonville’s Auston Bonte – April 22, 2017

The Total Access Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week for Saturday, April 22, 2017 is Auston Bonte. The volleyball player, a junior at Pattonville High School leads the area with 194 kills on the court. Bonte has also led the Pirates to a 15-5-1 record so far this season.

 