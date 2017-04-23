× University WWII-era housing faces demolition

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ A man who owns two World War II-era Quonset huts in Columbia is preparing to demolish the housing while a third adjacent hut stays put.

City senior building inspector Doug Kenney tells the Columbia Missourian (http://bit.ly/2obUyyQ ) that Robert Craig had applied for a demolition permit March 21. Craig has to wait for a historical preservation review before obtaining the permit, which could happen as soon as Monday.

University of Missouri sophomore Megan Smith lives in the adjacent hut, saying she fell in love with after touring the house.

Quonset huts were built by the U.S. during World War II as barracks and MASH units. The metal huts are shaped like a cylinder cut in half.

The university built Quonset huts to accommodate the enrollment boom resulting from returning soldiers.