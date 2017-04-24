× 2 killed in small plane crashes in central Missouri

BOONVILLE, Mo. (AP) _ The Missouri State Highway Patrol says two people died when a small crashed in central Missouri.

Patrol spokesman Sgt. Scott White says the plane went down Monday afternoon on Highway 98 as it approached Jesse Viertel Memorial Airport near Boonville.

White says the pilot, 67-year-old Charles McCutcheon, of Fayette, and 49-year-old passenger Bryan Roth, of Franklin, were killed.

Federal authorities will be at the site Tuesday to determine the cause of the crash.

Highway 98 was closed for several hours after the crash but reopened after the plane was removed.