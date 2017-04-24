Slightly warmer on Tuesday…partly sunny skies…the big feature will be the southerly wind…getting rather gusty in the afternoon…25 to 35 m.p.h. winds…kicking up that intense oak pollen… Then we get back into an active Spring pattern with three cool fronts on the way…scattered rain and storms Wednesday, Friday and Sunday…no all day rains… some bouncing of temps but overall think Spring…with that said… still thinking the blackberry winter could be on tap with a cool snap around May 9, 10, and 11. Folks wanting to know about my Summer forecast…that will be on May 18th…9pm on Fox 2.