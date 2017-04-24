× Abortion restrictions pass Missouri House

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The Missouri House has passed stricter requirements for tracking fetal tissue after abortions.

The bill passed Monday with a 117-40 vote. It now moves to the Senate.

The proposal prohibits anyone from donating fetal tissue from an abortion to scientific research and sets stricter standards for pathologists to record and track fetal tissue after an abortion procedure.

It would also require an adult consenting to a minor’s abortion to notify the other parent in writing of the decision. The first parent doesn’t have to notify the other in some circumstances, including if the second parent had been convicted of sexual offenses.

The bill also requires annual, random inspections of abortion providers.