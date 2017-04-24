× At least two shot at office building in Dallas

Scary moments in a Dallas office building Monday. Shots rang out on the seventh floor of the crowded 12-story building.

Police responded to calls of a possible active shooter situation. It went on lockdown and S.W.A.T. teams began clearing the building. Officials say the shooter has now been subdued and it is no longer an active situation.

According to early reports at least two people were shot on the seventh floor. A witness says there was police activity on that floor last week.

It’s not known if that is related to Monday’s events.