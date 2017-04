× Developing: Plane crash at Spirit of St. Louis Airport

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KTVI)- A single-engine aircraft has crashed at Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield, MO. The Monarch Fire Protection District confirms that the pilot is safely out of the plane and is uninjured.

The plane is sitting sideways on the north runway with a wing tip on the ground.

FOX 2 has a crew on the way to the scene.

38.663473 -90.644578