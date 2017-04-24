Dig Safely with Missouri One Call System

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Dig season is here. Spring is the time of the year that homeowners want to get out, clean up the yard or do some home remodeling. But it is important to know the dangers of digging before you start your project.

Derek Leffert with Missouri One Call System tells us how to help prevent damage to underground utilities and promote safety when it comes to digging.

Missouri State Law requires anyone digging in the state to contact MOCS to request that utilities mark the location of their facilities.

Call before you Dig

Wait the Required Time

Respect the Marks

Confirm Utility Response

Dig with Care

Call 1-800-DIG-RITE or 811, or visit MO1Call.com.

April is Dig Safely Month. Missouri One Call System (MOCS) is a not-for-profit system whose mission is to prevent damage to underground utilities and promote safety when it comes to digging. MOCS operates a 24/7/365 call center. Before beginning any type of excavation, a person must always notify the Missouri One Call System to have the dig site marked. The call is free. Placing a locate request notifies the utilities of the location of your dig site. Utilities will then mark their lines allowing you to dig safely.