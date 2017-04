× Erin Moran likely died of cancer complications, officials say

Former “Happy Days” child star Erin Moran, 56, likely died from complications of Stage 4 cancer, the Harrison County (Indiana) Sheriff’s Department and medical examiner said Monday in a joint statement. Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending, the statement said, but no illegal narcotics were found at Moran’s residence. Moran died Saturday.

By Lauren del Valle, CNN