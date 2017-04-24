Family left in a lurch over moving company shutting down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EARTH CITY, MO (KTVI) - A St. Louis family finds their dream home only for the national moving company to shut down and leave them hanging.

The family we spoke with says Graebel Van Lines recently sent them a notice that they're shutting down and if they don't get their stuff out of the warehouse it's getting auctioned off.

The Reed family is wondering if they'll be able to recover their belongings including years of memories they hope are locked up in this warehouse.

"It feels like a house fire like we lost everything."

The family of four paid Graebel Van Lines, a well-known national moving company nearly $8,000 last year to pack up their house in Illinois.

"They were all inclusive, they come out they pack for you, they take your stuff out to the storage and then they deliver it to your next home."

The company in a contract told the Reeds their belongings were at an Earth City storage facility.

But seven months later, as soon as the family finds their dream home in Fenton, they get this letter in the mail, “"Saying your stuff needs to be out of there in 28 days because our business is going under and you might have to pay a landlord if you don't get your stuff out there because the landlord is going to evict us."

Now the Reeds have to shell out another $3,000 for a different moving company to help them get their stuff out of storage.

If they don't, according to the letter all of their belongings will be auctioned off.

"On one hand, you want to be happy and on the other hand you just can't believe that a business can leave customers out to dry."

The location with tinted glass windows didn't post a notice of any kind. The gates were chained up and not a single employee was to be seen.

"We can't be alone in this, we can't be the only ones stuck in this warehouse or any of the other warehouses across the country, it's not just us." "Now we have to find another moving company pay them to come take our stuff from this moving company."

Fox 2 reached out to several representatives at Graebel, a majority of whom are based in Texas and the only person to answer was a customer service representative telling me that she has no idea how and why the company shut down, but that she is trying to help customers like the Reed’s get their belongings out of storage.