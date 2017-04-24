Greitens to sign bill allowing ride-sharing in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COTTLEVILLE, MO (KTVI)-Uber and Lyft are getting a lift from Governor Eric Greitens Monday. He will sign a bill setting up statewide guidelines so the ride-sharing companies can operate in St. Louis and around the state.

The governor sees it as a way to get rid of burdensome regulations and allow people to work and earn extra cash on their own schedule.

"And frankly its time for Missouri to join the rest of the country by rolling back these regulations taking on special interests and allowing companies like Uber and Lyft to grow here and also so those drivers who want to participate in this can earn some additional income," said Greitens.

The chairman of the St. Louis Metropolitan Taxicab Commission, which has opposed ride-sharing businesses, issued a statement saying "MTC will begin working with stakeholders to ensure that passengers using locally-regulated vehicles- for-hire enjoy the highest levels of security and reliability, and that the taxi industry remains a competitive employer of thousands of St. Louisans."

Governor Greitens will sign the new bill at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Community College.