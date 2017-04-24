Increase your financial literacy during ‘Money Smart Week’ in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-The U.S. population is aging. Economists predict that social security funds are expected to be depleted by 2034. According to the National Retirement Risk Index, 52 percent of households do not have enough money in savings to maintain their current lifestyle in retirement.

United Way of Greater St. Louis is partnering with the Greater St. Louis Financial Education Collaborative and financial institutions, churches, libraries, schools and other non-profits to host Money Smart Week.

There are more than 100 free event and classes throughout the region focused on financial education and money management.

Debbie Irwin, Director of Community Economic Development for the United Way of Greater St. Louis, explains.

There are workshops, activities and classes for people of all ages, including children, teens, women, small business owners, students, seniors and entrepreneurs. There are opportunities throughout the week for everyone to find the right class for them.

Events and classes will cover topics such as small business development, retirement, estate planning, fraud prevention, budgeting, college savings, resume building and basic banking.

The events are happening throughout the St. Louis area, from Illinois to St. Charles, from the city to DeSoto and everywhere in between.

Meet the Author: Tim Maurer, 'Simple Money'

St. Louis County Library Headquarters

Wednesday, April 26

7:00-8:30 pm

St. Charles County Spencer Road Branch Library

Thursday, April 27

7:00-8:30 pm

Back to Work Job Fair

Beyond Housing

April 25

10:00 am to noon

Entrepreneurship Panel Discussion

Wednesday, April 26

Prosperity Connection Excel Center

3:00-5:00 pm

​To learn more visit: MoneySmartStLouis.org