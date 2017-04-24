Kingshighway Bridge scheduled to partially reopen next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - After closing in July 2015 for construction, the City of St. Louis plans to partially re-open the Kingshighway Bridge next week.

"The project will be great once it's done- if they every finish" said Larry Shoemaker who lives nearby. He says getting around The Hill for nearly two years, during the bridge construction has been confusing.

"Confusion. Nobody knows where they're going or how they're going to get there" he said. "O'Connell's now you have to go another half a mile around to get to it. It's just crazy" he said.

Nearby businesses are feeling the brunt of the long construction too. Cha Cha Chow Restaurant and Gaslight Lounge opened while the bridge was under construction just over one year ago. They say attracting new clientele has been a challenge.

"It's tough to get a new business going when you're going up against something like this" said Sam Burke. "But we knew that going into it so we're just happy to still be around" he said.

The city plans to open two lanes in each direction by the close of business on Thursday, May 4. Once complete, the project will include three lanes in each direction, a wider bridge with wider lanes and sidewalks. The completion date is now slated for July 2017.

"We're just excited for the bridge to open" said Burke. "It's not really much we can do beside look forward to it and put our best foot forward" he said.