Laclede Gas, United Way establish fund to help murder victims’ families

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – After the murder of two of its employees last week, Laclede Gas joined with United Way to set up a fund to help the victims’ families.

St. Louis homicide detectives said 27-year-old Alex Boschert and 52-year-old William Froelich were gunned down in the 5900 block of Minerva on the morning of April 20.

Boschert became the father of a brand new son just a few months ago. Friends said Boschert loved to hunt and fish. His family released a statement saying he treasured his family and friends.

Froelich was from the De Soto area. Friends of Froelich posted memories on his Facebook page.

The shooter, identified as 51-year-old Clinton Willis, took his own life after killing Boschert and Froelich.

You can contribute to the memorial fund at the United Way online or by sending send a check payable to “United Way of Greater St. Louis” with “Laclede Gas Workers Memorial Fund” as a memo to:

United Way of Greater St. Louis

Attn: Laclede Gas Workers Memorial Fund

P.O. Box 954281

St. Louis, MO 63195-4281