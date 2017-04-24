× Lambert Airport gets FAA approval to seek privatization

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The City of St. Louis moves one step closer to putting its airport under private management.

On Monday, the FAA approved giving St. Louis-Lambert International Airport one of 10 slots available in its airport privatization pilot program.

This means the city would retain ownership of the airport and its land, but a private company would lease it. Money that comes in through leasing could be used not only to improve the airport, but the entire St. Louis region.

The FAA plan could not only lead to more airlines, but also the opportunity for cargo traffic from major companies like Amazon.

Opponents of private management said $1 billion runway built at a time when Lambert was a bustling hub has been underused.

This isn’t something that will happen right away, however; it could take up to a year and a half. The plan would need approval from the board of alderman, the board of estimate and appointment, airlines that serve Lambert, and voters.