ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Meet a sweet puppy named Poppy! This 1-year-old Lab mix came to the Metro East Humane Society from the local animal control.

Poppy had been recently adopted, but had to come back due to issues unrelated to her.

Poppy is potty-trained, gets along with children, and is a very active young dog. She loves to sniff around, snuggle, and give kisses. This dog deserves a forever home!

If you are interested in learning more about Poppy, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

