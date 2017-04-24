Pet of the Week – Poppy

Posted 12:19 pm, April 24, 2017, by

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Meet a sweet puppy named Poppy! This 1-year-old Lab mix came to the Metro East Humane Society from the local animal control.

Poppy had been recently adopted, but had to come back due to issues unrelated to her.

Poppy is potty-trained, gets along with children, and is a very active young dog. She loves to sniff around, snuggle, and give kisses. This dog deserves a forever home!

If you are interested in learning more about Poppy, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society
8495 State Route 143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Phone: 618-656-4405
E-mail: info@mehs.org
Follow MEHS on Facebook!

  • AM Show

    Pet of the Week – Nemo

  • AM Show

    Pet of the Week – Tucker

  • AM Show

    Pet of the Week – Trigger

  • AM Show

    Pet of the Week – Blizzard

  • AM Show

    Pet of the Week – Booker

  • News

    Pet of the Week – Gerttie

  • AM Show

    Pet of the Week – Nicole

  • AM Show

    Pet of the Week – Izzy

  • News

    Pet of the Week – Squirrel

  • AM Show

    Pet of the Week – Eleanor

  • AM Show

    Pet of the Week- Larry

  • News

    Pet of the Week – Amelia and Wilbur

  • News

    Pet of the Week – Winston