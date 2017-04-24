Police investigating Ferguson bank robbery

FERGUSON, MO (KTVI) – Detectives with the Ferguson Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who robbed a bank last week.

According to Commander Frank McCall Jr., Ferguson Police Department, the robbery took place April 20 around 1:05 p.m. at the Great Southern Bank in the 10300 block of W. Florissant.

The suspect did not display a weapon during the robbery, McCall said.

Police described the suspect as an African-American man wearing grey pants with black stripe down the center, a dark top, and either a shirt or towel wrapped around his head.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity and whereabouts is asked to contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.