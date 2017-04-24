× Private services for Hernandez expected to impact traffic

Bristol, CT (WFSB) — A private funeral service will be held for Bristol native and former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez.

Family and friends will be gathering at the O’Brien Funeral home on Monday afternoon.

Hernandez took his own life at a Massachusetts correction facility last week, according to police.

Bristol police said they will be out to help with traffic and block off parts of the area surrounding the funeral home.

Hernandez’s body was brought to the home on Saturday morning.

The former football star committed suicide just days after he was acquitted of a double murder in Boston that happened in 2012.

He had already been serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd in 2013.

Monday’s service is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Only invited guests, including family and close friends, will be in attendance.

In a statement released by the family through the Funeral Directors Association, they thanked everyone for their “thoughtful condolences and support during this difficult time.”

Hernandez’s body is expected to be cremated next week.

People in the area told Eyewitness News that they’re thinking of those affected by his death.

“You have to be accountable for your actions, no one wins,” said Carla Garcia of New Britain. “He had everything going for him, his career. It’s so sad.”

From 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday, a section of Lincoln Avenue will be closed from Barnes Highway to East Main Street.

Police advised drivers to seek an alternate route. For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic page here.