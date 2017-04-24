× St. Louis area NFL hopefuls await their draft fate this week

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI)- One year after John Burroughs graduate Ezekiel Elliott became the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, there are plenty of football players with ties to the St. Louis region hoping to start their pro football journey in the 2017 Draft, which starts Thursday night. With the exception of the University of Missouri’s Charles Harris, who has had his name tied to teams like Dallas and Detroit in the first round, they’ll just have to wait longer to hear their names called.

The following is a look at some of the projections we found for players with area ties, courtesy of NFL.com:

OT Roderick Johnson (Florida State/Hazelwood Central)

WR Jehu Chesson (Ladue/Michigan)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (grew up in Belleville/USC)

RB Brian Hill (Belleville West/Wyoming)

LB Connor Harris (Lindenwood University)

CB Aarion Penton (CBC/Missouri)