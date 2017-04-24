× St. Louis firefighters save puppies from house fire

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Five puppies are safe and sound thanks to the quick action of St. Louis firefighters.

The puppies were kenneled on the second floor of a residence in the 2000 block of Russell Boulevard when the building caught fire.

The fire department responded to the McKinley Heights neighborhood and extinguished the blaze.

Firefighters discovered the puppies while combing through the building.

The cause of the fire was not disclosed.