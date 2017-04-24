Two shot at 7-Eleven on Bates in south city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Police are investigating after two people were shot Monday morning at 7-Eleven in south St. Louis. It happened shortly after 4 a.m. at the convenience store located at 509 Bates Street near Virginia Avenue.

A woman, who was shot in the leg, has been taken to an area hospital for treatment. She is listed in stable condition. The male victim was not conscious and breathing while being taken to the hospital. Homicide detectives have been called in.

There is no further information at this time.

