Woman killed after gunshots fired at her home

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI)- A woman is dead after a gunshots were fired at her home in the early morning hours of Monday. St. Louis County Police were called to a home in the 400 block of Kirkwall Drive around 2:30am. Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation revealed that a suspect vehicle drove down the block and fired numerous gunshots at the home. The victim, identified as Evelyn Gates, 51, was sleeping in a front bedroom when she was struck.

Six additional people inside the home, three adults and three children, were not wounded.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation. If you have any information on this crime, contact St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).