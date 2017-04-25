× Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter serving one game suspension Monday

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Major League Baseball has given St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for making contact with Umpire John Tumpane following his ejection during Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Matt Carpenter received a one-game suspension for tapping umpire in Milwaukee and will serve it today, he says. #cardinals #stltoday — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) April 25, 2017

Carpenter will not appeal and will serve the suspension Monday night when the Cardinals host the Toronto Blue Jays.

Matt Adams will play first base Monday.

#STLCards lineup vs. Toronto (4/25):

Fowler CF

Diaz SS

Piscotty RF

Gyorko 3B

Molina C

Adams 1B

Grichuk LF

Wong 2B

Wacha RHP — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 25, 2017