Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter serving one game suspension Monday

Posted 4:43 pm, April 25, 2017, by

St. Louis Cardinals Matt Carpenter claps as he approaches home plate after hitting a three run home run in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on October 2, 2016. St. Louis won the game 10-4. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-   Major League Baseball has given St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for making contact with Umpire John Tumpane following his ejection during Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Carpenter will not appeal and will serve the suspension Monday night when the Cardinals host the Toronto Blue Jays.

Matt Adams will play first base Monday.

 

 

Related stories