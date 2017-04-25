Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter serving one game suspension Monday
ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Major League Baseball has given St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for making contact with Umpire John Tumpane following his ejection during Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Carpenter will not appeal and will serve the suspension Monday night when the Cardinals host the Toronto Blue Jays.
Matt Adams will play first base Monday.
