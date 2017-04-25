Check in on penguins at the St. Louis Zoo on this World Penguin Day

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – World Penguin Day is observed on April 25th. There are 17 species of penguins, all native to habitats in the Southern hemisphere. They spend about half of their lives on land and half in the ocean feeding on fish, squid, or krill.

You can now watch the resident penguins from the St. Louis Zoo’s Penguin and Puffin Coast on their new live YouTube webcam. Each day you can see zookeepers feeding the animals and cleaning habitats, birds swimming and diving, preening, building nests, and more.

The camera is live from 9:00am-5:00pm daily. After 5 p.m., previously recorded footage will play.