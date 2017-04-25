× Child, woman struck during police chase at St. Louis Airport

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – A child and woman were struck during a police chase at the East Terminal of St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The child died as a result of injuries in the crash.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. The eastbound lane of Lambert International Boulevard was closed and traffic rerouted along the westbound lane.

Three people were arrested at the scene, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

It’s unclear who struck the child and woman. Both were said to be innocent bystanders.

The chase began in Normandy. Authorities have not given a reason for the chase.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the pursuit.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.