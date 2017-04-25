× Coghlan’s leap, Stroman’s hit lift Blue Jays over Cards 6-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Chris Coghlan made an acrobatic, run-scoring leap over St. Louis All-Star catcher Yadier Molina, and Marcus Stroman came across with the go-ahead run after pinch hitting in the 11th inning and doubling for his first major league hit in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 6-5 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday night.

With the score 22, Coghlan walked in the seventh and sped around the bases on Kevin Pillar’s triple in the right-field corner, which hit high off the fence over Stephen Piscotty and bounced back toward the infield.

Piscotty’s throw to the plate was slightly up the third-base line, and Molina leaned down to pick up the ball after its third hop. As Molina reached for the ball, the 31-year-old Coghan hurled himself over the catcher, somersaulted and landed on the plate with his helmet and left hand.

Dexter Fowler’s two-out infield single off Roberto Osuna in the ninth tied the score 6-6.