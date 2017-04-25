Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY… April 26, 2017:

Getting into a wet and powerhouse flow from the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico…waves of rain and storms on Wednesday…fading action early morning then a break…with the main focus mid and late afternoon on Wednesday with rain and storms…some strong to severe and very heavy rain expected…wet times well into the evening Wednesday night…the game is a problem. Cooler temps Wednesday afternoon…with slowly falling temps…chilly Wednesday night. A break Thursday…partly sunny and cool…mid 60’s…then more waves of rain and storms Friday, Saturday and into Sunday morning…storms and heavy rain again possible…cool with the wet. The main features in this run…heavy rain, flooding on roads and small streams and creeks and some severe storms…lets stay up to date.