Fire forces evacuations at St. Charles hotel

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI)-An overnight fire forced residents out of a hotel in St. Charles. It started around 12:45 a.m. at the InTown Suites on Veterans Memorial Parkway near Interstate 70 and First Capitol Drive.

The fire started on the first floor of the building and worked its way up to the attic. Extra firefighters were called in to battle the fire.

More than 50 people at the Extended Stay Hotel had to evacuate.

EMS workers checked three people for conditions unrelated to the fire. Six units in the hotel were affected.

There is no word on what caused the fire.