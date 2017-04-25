Funeral services in Ballwin for slain Laclede Gas employee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, MO (KTVI) - Hundreds of people attended services in the St. Louis area Tuesday for the two Laclede Gas workers murdered on the job.

Alex Boschert and Bill Froelich were shot while working last Thursday in north St. Louis.

The visitation for Froelich was scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Schrader Funeral Home in Ballwin, but visitors started lining up around 9 a.m. The more than 300-car parking lot was filled throughout the day as co-workers, friends and family paid their respects from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Froelich is described as "the ultimate husband and father." Family members said his energy and passion for kids extended to his role as a little league coach, where he would spend hours helping kids fine-tune their skills.

Froelich met his wife Karen for a play date at age 9, and then he married his high school sweetheart in 1986. They would go on to have three children.

Fox 2 spoke with a man who became a relative of Froelich's through marriage. Steve Roberts Sr. said he stood by the casket throughout the day as every visitor shared a story of how Bill Froelich touched their lives.

"I think at a time like this it's really a time of celebration for someone who has touched so many people's lives," Roberts said. "There's no bitterness, there's no anger there's just more disbelief I think than anything else. But the most important thing is they always talk about what the deeds of a person is, how successful they've been in their life."

Boschert was laid to rest at services Tuesday in Old Monroe, Missouri.