× Illinois General Assembly heads into session’s final 6 weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The Illinois General Assembly is back in Springfield and is heading into the final six weeks of its spring session.

The House appeared briefly Monday afternoon, positioning legislation for final votes. The Senate returns Tuesday.

The Senate will take up a House-approved measure to provide $800 million in emergency funding to human services and higher education. The “lifeline” budget would come from special funds that continue to collect tax dollars despite a two-year budget impasse.

The Senate is still mulling its “grand bargain” budget comprised that fizzled in February. Democrats are still hoping to draw enough Republicans to approve an income-tax increase in exchange for regulatory changes Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner wants.

A school-funding revision is in play as well as a minimum-wage hike to $15 an hour.